Heera Group scam: Telangana HC directs three petitioners to appear before ED

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice G Sri Devi of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities of Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad, not to take any coercive steps against the petitioners, who were summoned earlier by the probe agency in connection with the Heera Group scam worth Rs 5,600 crore.

Besides, the judge directed the petitioners - Syed Akhter, Syed Afsar and Syed Qaiser to appear before the ED and cooperate with the case investigation. Justice Sri Devi passed this order in the petition filed by the above three persons seeking grant anticipatory bail in the event of their arrest by the ED in the said case.

The ED, in its counter affidavit, said it was conducting a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 against the infamous ponzi fraud known as ‘Heera Group scam’ in which more than two lakh innocent gullible victims were cheated across multiple States.

More than 30 FIRs have been filed across the country and it is estimated that Heera group led by Nowhera Shaik has defrauded the general public to the tune of Rs 5,600 crore with the collusion of large number of associates.

As part of the probe against the entire Heera Group and its associates, witness summons have been issued to the three petitioners and SA builders and developers as they have received more than Rs 148 crore worth funds from Nowhera Shaik, the prime accused in the scam.

After hearing the case, the judge disposed of the case by directing the petitioners to appear before the ED and to submit all documents as and when called for by the investigation officer concerned.

HC orders action against panchayat secretary

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the panchayat secretary of Langdapur village in Nirmal district for making changes in the records pertaining to auction of fishing rights to fishermen cooperative societies.

Besides, the court directed the Collector to initiate departmental action against the said secretary. The court also directed the officials concerned not to interfere in the fishing operations of the petitioner.