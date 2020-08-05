Krishna river diversion: Telangana moves SC seeking stay on Andhra Pradesh's plans for RLIS tenders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has filed a special leave petition (SLP) in Supreme Court through e-filing mode seeking a direction to Andhra Pradesh government not to go ahead calling tenders for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The Telangana government has been contending that the GO 203 issued by the Andhra Pradesh government on May 5 proposed setting of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme, augmenting the capacity of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator, water carrying capacity of the Right Main Canal of Srisialam Project.

The government maintains that under the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, proposal for any new project on Krishna has to be first placed before the Krishna River Management Board and then before the Apex Council for ratification.

The KRMB too has made this provision clear in the past to AP government twice. It had even asked the AP government to send the DPR for its perusal and till then the GO 2013 be kept in abeyance. In its petition to the Supreme Court, the Telangana government maintained that calling tenders for the project was in blatant violation of the AP State Reorganisation Act.