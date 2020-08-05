Meeting to resolve water dispute between Telangana, Andhra postponed by Jal Shakti Ministry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The meeting on Wednesday of the Apex Council, which was constituted as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act to resolve the river water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been postponed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS).

After Telangana raised objections over the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme by the AP government to enhance the drawing capacity of Pothireddypadu, the MoJS proposed to convene the Apex Council meeting.



However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told the MoJS that he was preoccupied with other programmes and wanted the Ministry to convene the meeting after August 20.



In a communication to AP and TS, the MoJS under secretary AC Mallick said, "The second meeting of the Apex Council constituted under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 proposed to be held on August 5, via video-conferencing, stands postponed due to inconvenience of Chief Minister, Telangana, to attend the meeting. New date for the meeting will be intimated soon".