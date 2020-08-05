STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set up an institute in the South for faster clearances, say pharma majors

Pharma companies demanded a branch of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation at Hyderabad for South India.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao with heads of Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Indian Immunologicals at Genome Valley on Tuesday

IT Minister KT Rama Rao with heads of Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Indian Immunologicals at Genome Valley on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on collaborative efforts to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus, three major Pharma companies — Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Indian Immunologicals, said the Telangana government and the Centre needed to streamline the process.

Speaking at an interaction on the subject, 'The Vaccine Race' moderated by IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the industry leaders noted that the present ecosystem gave them the shorter end of the stick in the race to find a vaccine.

Demand for decentralisation

"To be a global power, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) needs a South-Indian headquarters. For small clearances, we have to rush to Delhi, which is hurting us. Sixty per cent of pharma business comes from here, so decentralise the power to Hyderabad. Similarly, if the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) set up an institute here for clearances, we would save time and effort," said Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella.

'Use World Bank​, WHO funds'

On a similar note, Mahima Datla, MD of Biological E flagged the Centre's response in fetching available funds that WHO and World Bank are providing for vaccine development. "There is COVAX facility by WHO which gives a demand certainty, but our government’s response to it is not forthcoming. So we are losing competitive advantage despite being leading manufacturers in the world," she said.

She added that as a starter, the World Bank had Rs 2 billion in funding that was made available to vaccine manufacturers and India needs to make that available to vaccine manufacturers.

On the lack of coordinated effort, Dr Anand Kumar, MD of Indian Immunologicals said though there were just seven leading manufacturers, no concentrated effort had come in for a status check on R&D requirements or infra requirements forcing them to work in silos. Rama Rao assured the industry leaders of all support.

HSS develops sanitiser robotic vehicle

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Science Society has developed a sanitiser robotic vehicle which can be used to spray sanitising liquid on roads and buildings. Hyderabad Science Society director SA Khan said, "In areas where there is contamination in buildings and humans cannot be employed due to risks of virus, this remote controlled vehicle is a viable alternative."

