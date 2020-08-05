STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana minister Eatala Rajender hits out at private hospitals for inhuman practices

Rajender said that the government had already instructed hospitals to treat COVID-19 as a service in the face of a pandemic and not as a business opportunity.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender lashed out at private hospitals on Tuesday calling their tactics inhuman. Their actions of charging exorbitant fees and holding bodies of the deceased was a black mark on humanity, Eatala said and assured that strict action would be taken against such hospitals.

The Minister said the government had already instructed hospitals to treat COVID-19 as a service in the face of a pandemic and not as a business opportunity. He emphasised that the government is investigating all violations by private hospitals.

"We have formed a special committee and have begun looking into all complaints of overcharging. We had set an upper limit on price caps. However, we are aware that no one is following the rule. We will look into it all this and take action in the coming days," stated the Minister.

He urged citizens to go to government hospitals for COVID treatment. "People have an impression that going to a government hospital would mean death while going to private one means you will survive. Such things come from two issues — one, an irrational fear of the disease and a false notion that government hospitals have no facilities," added Eatala.

Treatment protocol

He explained that government hospitals now have a common treatment protocol for various categories of patients based on severity. Eatala added that liquid oxygen banks would come up across major hospitals which would give uninterrupted supply for 10 days straight. All district hospitals are being equipped to treat COVID-19 patients and 300 ICU beds are being added at Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eatala Rajender COVID19 Private hospitals Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp