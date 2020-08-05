STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's new Secretariat building design likely to be finalised today

As a prelude to Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held meetings with officials of irrigation sector and Secretariat buildings.

Published: 05th August 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The design for the new Secretariat building is likely to be finalised during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Besides, the Cabinet will also discuss agriculture and irrigation related issues. As a prelude to Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held meetings with officials of irrigation sector and Secretariat buildings.

The Chief Minister held series of meetings with Chennai-based architects and officials on the new Secretariat building. He also examined the Vastu aspects. Once, the design is finalised, the construction of Secretariat may start shortly.

There was also a talk that the government take a decision on Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and increasing retirement age of the State government employees from the present 58 years to 59 or 60. However, the PRC report has not been submitted yet to the State government. So, the Cabinet is unlikely to take any decision on announcing PRC to staff.

According to sources, the Cabinet may discuss a new scheme for farmers, which the Chief Minister assuring in a meeting in Siddipet some time ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Secretariat K Chandrasekhar Rao Pay Revision Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp