Telangana's new Secretariat building design likely to be finalised today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The design for the new Secretariat building is likely to be finalised during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Besides, the Cabinet will also discuss agriculture and irrigation related issues. As a prelude to Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held meetings with officials of irrigation sector and Secretariat buildings.

The Chief Minister held series of meetings with Chennai-based architects and officials on the new Secretariat building. He also examined the Vastu aspects. Once, the design is finalised, the construction of Secretariat may start shortly.

There was also a talk that the government take a decision on Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and increasing retirement age of the State government employees from the present 58 years to 59 or 60. However, the PRC report has not been submitted yet to the State government. So, the Cabinet is unlikely to take any decision on announcing PRC to staff.

According to sources, the Cabinet may discuss a new scheme for farmers, which the Chief Minister assuring in a meeting in Siddipet some time ago.