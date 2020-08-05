STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Witch doc’s ‘thrashing’ therapy kills woman

Black magician Shyam beat 24-year-old ill Rajitha black and blue as treatment; family alleges dowry harassment

Published: 05th August 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 24-year-old woman, who was thrashed by a witch doctor as treatment for a ‘black magic curse’, succumbed to her injuries on Monday night, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar.

The deceased S Rajitha stayed with her husband Segam Mallesh at Kundaram village in Mancherial district. She gave birth to a baby three months ago, and fell ill shortly afterwards. Though her family admitted her to Mancherial Government Hospital for treatment, her condition did not improve. She was then taken to a few private hospitals, but that did not help her either.

Suspecting she was bewitched by a black magic practitioner, her uncle Ravinder brought home a witch doctor, D Shyam, on July 21. Upon examining her, he said she was sick due to a black magic curse.
According to sources, the witch doctor convinced the family to let him ‘treat’ her. As treatment, he beat her black and blue. Rajitha fell unconscious, unable to take it anymore. However, it was only later — on August 1 — that she was admitted to the private hospital in Karimnagar.

Visuals of the witch doctor slapping the woman surfaced on social media soon afterwards, bringing the issue to the fore. Assistant Commissioner of Police G Narender said that a case was registered under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act against her husband Mallesh, uncle Ravinder and the witch doctor Shyam, in addition to charges of attempt to murder. They were arrested and sent on remand on August 1.

Dowry harassment

In the course of their investigation, the police found that Mallesh and his family had been harassing Rajitha for dowry. Her brother, who testified to the police in this regard, said that they beat her up in the name of black magic.He added that Rajitha’s in-laws and husband had refused to admit her to a hospital, after the witch doctor’s attack. He happened to visit her on August 1, and saw that she was in bad state. Then they admitted her to the private hospital.The police have now charged the accused persons with dowry harassment as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp