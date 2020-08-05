Witch doc’s ‘thrashing’ therapy kills woman

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 24-year-old woman, who was thrashed by a witch doctor as treatment for a ‘black magic curse’, succumbed to her injuries on Monday night, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar.

The deceased S Rajitha stayed with her husband Segam Mallesh at Kundaram village in Mancherial district. She gave birth to a baby three months ago, and fell ill shortly afterwards. Though her family admitted her to Mancherial Government Hospital for treatment, her condition did not improve. She was then taken to a few private hospitals, but that did not help her either.

Suspecting she was bewitched by a black magic practitioner, her uncle Ravinder brought home a witch doctor, D Shyam, on July 21. Upon examining her, he said she was sick due to a black magic curse.

According to sources, the witch doctor convinced the family to let him ‘treat’ her. As treatment, he beat her black and blue. Rajitha fell unconscious, unable to take it anymore. However, it was only later — on August 1 — that she was admitted to the private hospital in Karimnagar.

Visuals of the witch doctor slapping the woman surfaced on social media soon afterwards, bringing the issue to the fore. Assistant Commissioner of Police G Narender said that a case was registered under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act against her husband Mallesh, uncle Ravinder and the witch doctor Shyam, in addition to charges of attempt to murder. They were arrested and sent on remand on August 1.

Dowry harassment

In the course of their investigation, the police found that Mallesh and his family had been harassing Rajitha for dowry. Her brother, who testified to the police in this regard, said that they beat her up in the name of black magic.He added that Rajitha’s in-laws and husband had refused to admit her to a hospital, after the witch doctor’s attack. He happened to visit her on August 1, and saw that she was in bad state. Then they admitted her to the private hospital.The police have now charged the accused persons with dowry harassment as well.