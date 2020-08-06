STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayodhya 'Bhoomi Pujan': Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Telangana celebrates with vigour

Vibrant celebrations across Telangana by distributing sweets and setting off fireworks marked the historic event at Ayodhya.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

A BJP member celebrates Ram Janmabhoomi Shilanayas at Dhoolpet in Hyderabad

A BJP member celebrates Ram Janmabhoomi Shilanayas at Dhoolpet in Hyderabad. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/BHADRACHALAM: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Mandir on Wednesday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held vibrant celebrations across Telangana, distributing sweets, setting off fireworks, and by holding rallies and special pujas. The right-wing organisation stated that the construction of the temple was foundation for a "Hindu Rashtra".

In the city, the VHP conducted Lord Ganesh and Nava Graha (nine celestial bodies) pujas for the smooth passage of temple construction works at Ayodhya. They also performed yagnas to honour those who had sacrificed their lives for the construction of the temple.In all major towns and villages, the organisation held rallies with people wielding saffron flags and chanting "Jai Sri Ram".

Streets were decorated with streamers and flags, and diyas were lighted to mark the occasion in the evening. VHP ideologue and peetadhipathi of Kondapur mutt Sangram Maharaj attended the Bhoomi Puja ceremony in Ayodhya from the State. VHP State president M Rama Raju claimed that all events were carried out by duly following the Covid-19 protocol.

"With the construction of a temple at Lord Ram’s birth place, everyone’s dream has finally come true. It is a result of a 500-year-long struggle. Many Karasevaks have sacrificed their lives for the cause. May peace be bestowed upon them at least now. The life of Lord Ram is an inspiration to people from all walks of life across the globe," said VHP State convener Subash Chandra.

Special pujas performed at Bhadrachalam temple

Former MLC and State BJP core committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy performed special pujas at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday, commemorating the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking to mediapersons, the former MLC refuted the allegations made by some political party leaders over the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Bhoomi Puja at Ayodhya.There was nothing wrong in the Prime Minister attending the event, which was an important occasion for millions of Indians all over the world, he said.

'All events carried out according to COVID protocol'

Vishwa Hindu Parishad State president M Rama Raju claimed that all celebrations and events had been carried out by duly following the Covid-19 protocol. Streets were decorated with streamers and flags, and diyas were lighted up to mark the occasion across towns and villages in the evening

