Close belt shops across Telangana to stop COVID-19 spike: Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday appealed the TRS government to close all belt shops across the State as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise with each passing day. The belt shops in bordering villages were the cause behind the rise in number of cases, he said.

Mallu Bhatti alleged that the TRS government had failed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. "The people in the State are living in Covid fear, but the government is not taking any responsibility," he added.