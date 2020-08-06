Dubbaka MLA, journalist Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy passes away

By Express News Service

Dubbaka TRS MLA and journalist Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died of cardiac arrest in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 57.

He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Reddy, who actively participated in the Telangana movement, was elected as an MLA in 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2018 Assembly elections from Dommata and Dubbaka segments.

Before participating in the separate Telangana movement from 2001, Reddy worked as a journalist with vernacular newspapers for over 25 years.

Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS working president, and IT Minister KT Rama Rao and several other Ministers and MLAs condoled the death of Ramalinga Reddy.