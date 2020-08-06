Harish Rao opens Covid-19 testing centre in Siddipet
SIDDIPET: Requesting the people not to neglect Covid and its symptoms, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has urged the citizens to take necessary precautions against the deadly virus.He made this request after inaugurating an RT-PCR-based Covid testing lab at RVM Medical College at Lakshmakkapally village in Mulugu mandal on Wednesday. Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy was also present during the occasion.