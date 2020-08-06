Homeo clinic seized in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A homeopathy clinic in Hanamkonda was seized by Warangal (Urban) district administration on Wednesday, after a doctor VS Reddy took to social media and released a video saying that Covid patients can recover within 24 hours upon taking his medicines.

His video went viral on various social media platforms. After the incident, Warangal Urban district in-charge Collector M Haritha issued orders to DMHO Dr K Lalitha Devi to inspect the clinic. On Wednesday evening, the officials inspected and seized the clinic.