Life Sciences sector to offer four lakh jobs in Telangana

Published: 06th August 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first meeting of the reconstituted Life Sciences Advisory Committee was chaired by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

The government has reconstituted the committee with members from the industry and academia with a term of two years. The committee will be headed by Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Satish Reddy, and Managing Director of Biological E Mahima Datla will serve as vice-chairman.

Director of Life Sciences for Government of Telangana, Shakthi M Nagappan, will be the convener for the committee. "It is our vision to grow the life sciences industry from USD 50 billion to USD 100 billion and create 4,00,000 new jobs in this decade," said Rao.

Briefing on the efforts already undertaken by the State government to strengthen the sector, Rao requested the committee to play a pivotal role in advising the government on the initiatives that could help consolidate Hyderabad’s leadership position in life sciences.

The objective of the committee is to serve as a structured interface between the government, industry and academia. The first committee was formed in 2016 under the chairmanship of professor D Balasubramian, Director Emeritus (Research), LV Prasad Eye Institute.

