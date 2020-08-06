STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired IAS officer from Telangana V Bhaskar dies of COVID-19

A 1981 batch IAS officer, Bhaskar died late on Tuesday night at a private hospital after a battle with COVID-19 for 10 days.

Former IAS officer V Bhaskar

Former IAS officer V Bhaskar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired IAS officer and economist V Bhaskar died late on Tuesday night at a private hospital after a battle with COVID-19 for 10 days. He was about 68-years-old. His son Krishna Bhaskar, also an IAS officer is at present the Collector of Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana. Bhaskar retired from service just before the bifurcation of AP.

Bhaskar, a 1981 batch IAS officer, was a policy analyst and handled several important assignments in his career and one of it was his role in the 13th Finance Commission which recommended GST reforms. He also worked in the International Monetary Fund at Washington DC.

Bhaskar held a Master's Degree from Harvard University in Public Administration and Master's in Science from St Stephen's College, Delhi and PhD in economics from the University of Hyderabad.

Mourning his death, Telangana State IAS Officers Association president BP Acharya, who is also Director General of Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute, conveyed his condolences to Krishna Bhaskar’s family. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over his death.

The Governor described him as a versatile personality who rendered invaluable service in various capacities including that of the Chief Special Secretary in the Finance Department. The Chief Minister recalled his services in his capacity as Collector, as head of commercial taxes, Special Chief Secretary, Finance and as Chairman of AP Electricity Regulatory Commission before the bifurcation of the State.

