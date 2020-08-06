STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop illegal construction at Kindi Kunta: Telangana HC to Medchal Collector

The bench was dealing with the PIL filed by NGO Forum to Improve Things represented by its president Srinivas Velaga and 10 others.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:47 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Medchal Collector to personally visit Kindi Kunta Tank located in Survey No.119 spread over an extent of 817 guntas.

The Collector was told to bring to a halt illegal constructions going on at the at tank’s Full Tank Level (FTL), in Hydernagar village of Kukatpally mandal. The bench was dealing with the PIL filed by NGO Forum to Improve Things represented by its president Srinivas Velaga and 10 others.

The PIL contended that huge constructions were being undertaken by private persons within the FTL of Kindi Kunta Tank by filling the entire tank with soil. They asked that the tank be restored to its original form.

The bench adjourned the PIL to August 17 and directed the District Collector to file a report on the entire issue and expressed its deep discontent over the functioning of the Collector as he was according permissions to private people to go ahead with the constructions within the FTL level of the tank.  The Chief Justice said: "I don’t understand why the Collector is according permissions for such a constructions as this High Court has been flooded with at least 50 PILs on similar issues."

