Telangana: 44-year-old COVID-19 positive man dies on way to hospital in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 44-year-old COVID-19 positive patient died on his way to Hyderabad on Wednesday. The angry family members staged a protest in front of the RIMS Hospital and alleged that man died due to medical negligence and lack of oxygen.

They also alleged that his condition was serious and was referred to Hyderabad for better treatment but was not provided better treatment in the ambulance. "He died because he was not provided sufficient oxygen in the ambulance," the family members said.

DMHO Rathod Narender, refuted the allegations and said that the patient died after his lungs stopped working and not because of oxygen shortage. When he explained the details to the family members of the deceased man, they left the spot. With the number of cases rising by the day, on Wednesday, three persons including a woman succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in Nirmal mandal.