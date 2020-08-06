Thanks to COVID, Telangana to witness a greener Vinayak Chaturthi with seed-embedded idols

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a novel effort to beat Coronavirus, protect environment and at the same time celebrate the ensuing Ganesh festival with all religious fervour, Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar on Wednesday launched clay Ganesh idols embedded with neem seeds.

These seed-embedded idols would be distributed among the people as part of the ‘Green India Challenge’, the State Forest Department said in a note released to the media. "The seed-embedded Ganesh idols can be worshipped during Ganesh Chaturthi, which is set to commence on August 22. They can then be kept in a pot filled with water and once the seeds start germinating, it can be taken out and planted somewhere else for them to grow into trees. By doing this, all people can plant at least one neem tree on the premises of their house," Forest and Environment Minister A Indakaran Reddy said while addressing the gathering during the launch of the seed-embedded Ganesh idols.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar said, "If these seed-embedded idols are used instead of the normal ones, people can celebrate the Ganesh festival at their homes and stay away from going out for processions in view of COVID-19."

"We will distribute as many seed idols as possible through 'Green India Challenge'. Interested NGOs and individuals can also come forward and cooperate with the initiative," he added. He also called upon the TRS leaders and activists to take part in the distribution of the idols.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary For Forests Shanti Kumari initiated Yadadri Model plantation in the reserve forest near Dharmajigudem village in Bhuvanagiri district.