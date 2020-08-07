STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Five check dams to come up on Manair soon, Minister Gangula Kamalakar lays foundation stone

This check dam would be the first among the five that have been proposed, at a total cost of Rs 87.90 crore, to avoid the wastage of water in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam.

Published: 07th August 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar releases fishlings into LMD on Thursday

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar releases fishlings into LMD on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Marking the commencement of Manair River Front (MRF) project, State BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday laid the foundation for the construction of a check dam near the cable-stayed bridge on the outskirts of Bommakal village in Karimnagar district.

This check dam would be the first among the five that have been proposed, at a total cost of Rs 87.90 crore, to avoid the wastage of water in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam (LMD). Speaking on the occasion, the Minister opined that the Manair river would become a major tourism spot once the river front and check dams are ready.

In addition, these steps would also provide a permanent solution to the issues faced by people due to the scarcity of drinking and irrigation water, he noted.

The Minister also observed that these check dams would help curb the wastage of LMD water before it merges with Godavari river.

The construction of check dams up to Chegurthi under the downstream of LMD would also help Karimnagar boost its underground water levels as around 10 km of the stretch would brim throughout the year, he added.

The BC Welfare Minister also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for proposing MRF and sanctioning required funds for the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gangula Kamalakar Manair River Front Manair
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp