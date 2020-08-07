Five check dams to come up on Manair soon, Minister Gangula Kamalakar lays foundation stone

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Marking the commencement of Manair River Front (MRF) project, State BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday laid the foundation for the construction of a check dam near the cable-stayed bridge on the outskirts of Bommakal village in Karimnagar district.

This check dam would be the first among the five that have been proposed, at a total cost of Rs 87.90 crore, to avoid the wastage of water in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam (LMD). Speaking on the occasion, the Minister opined that the Manair river would become a major tourism spot once the river front and check dams are ready.

In addition, these steps would also provide a permanent solution to the issues faced by people due to the scarcity of drinking and irrigation water, he noted.

The Minister also observed that these check dams would help curb the wastage of LMD water before it merges with Godavari river.

The construction of check dams up to Chegurthi under the downstream of LMD would also help Karimnagar boost its underground water levels as around 10 km of the stretch would brim throughout the year, he added.

The BC Welfare Minister also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for proposing MRF and sanctioning required funds for the same.