Man hit by COVID-19 crisis kills daughter, hangs self in Telangana's Kamareddy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Unable to cope with the financial crisis that befell them in the aftermath of the Covid-induced lockdown, a man killed his 14-year old daughter and hanged himself later at Gosangy Colony under Devuniplally police station limits in Kamareddy town on Thursday.

According to sources, the man, Sheikh Akbar, 48, killed his teen daughter, Syra Begum, by giving her a soft drink laced with poison. It was the neighbours who found their bodies and informed the police.

During inspection, the cops found a suicide note, purportedly written by Syra Begum on behalf of Akbar, in which they stated that they had been facing severe financial issues ever since the commencement of lockdown in mid-March.

The note also mentioned that they had no other option but to end their lives to escape from the misery.
According to sources, Akbar was a petty businessman and had been reeling under financial crisis for the past few months.

Syra Begum studied in Class 9 at a minority residential school in the town.

Meanwhile, Akbar and Begum, in the suicide note, also thanked several people who helped them financially and otherwise in the last few months.

Their bodies have been shifted to a local government hospital for postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

