Relief to Potluri Vara Prasad as Telangana High Court bars Hyderabad police from arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to industrialist and YSRC functionary Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP), the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the city police not to take coercive steps, including arrest, against PVP till August 18 in cases lodged against him at Banjara Hills police station.

Justice G Sri Devi passed this order in the petition filed by PVP seeking anticipatory bail in the event of his arrest.

He also filed a plea to quash the case registered against him at Banjara Hills police station by his neighbour Vikram Kailash.

A dispute arose between PVP and Vikram with respect to some construction activity in a gated community.

Vikram alleged that PVP trespassed into his house and threatened his family members.

When police went to PVP’s house in the city to inquire, the latter’s workers let loose dogs to prevent them from entering the residence. The police then registered another case against PVP.