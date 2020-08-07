STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Relief to Potluri Vara Prasad as Telangana High Court bars Hyderabad police from arrest

Justice G Sri Devi passed this order in the petition filed by PVP seeking anticipatory bail in the event of his arrest.

Published: 07th August 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Potluri Vara Prasad

Potluri Vara Prasad (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to industrialist and YSRC functionary Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP), the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the city police not to take coercive steps, including arrest, against PVP till August 18 in cases lodged against him at Banjara Hills police station.

Justice G Sri Devi passed this order in the petition filed by PVP seeking anticipatory bail in the event of his arrest.

He also filed a plea to quash the case registered against him at Banjara Hills police station by his neighbour Vikram Kailash.

A dispute arose between PVP and Vikram with respect to some construction activity in a gated community.

Vikram alleged that PVP trespassed into his house and threatened his family members.

When police went to PVP’s house in the city to inquire, the latter’s workers let loose dogs to prevent them from entering the residence. The police then registered another case against PVP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Potluri Vara Prasad Telangana Telangana HC Hyderabad Hyderabad police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp