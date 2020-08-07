SHRC seeks reports on land issue

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought reports from the district adminstration, MCK authorities and the Commissioner of Police (CP) on illegal layouts and encroachment of water bodies in Bommakal and the actions taken against land grabbers.

Meanwhile, the SHRC has also registered four suo motu cases in the light of this and has directed the authorities to submit their reports by November 10, 2020.

The SHRC has also asked the CP to inform it about the action taken against land mafia and submit his report on or before October 8, 2020.