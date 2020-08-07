STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take advice from district ministers on COVID-19: Rajender Eatala tells Collectors

Eatala asked Collectors to seek suggestions and advice of district ministers with regard to handling the Coronavirus situation.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender holds a meeting on Covid-19 management with District Collectors at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed District Collectors to ensure that all Covid-19 patients are provided with proper medicare in order to instil confidence among the patients.

Following the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Eatala, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, held a video conference on Thursday with the District Collectors, district medical and health officers and hospital superintendents and reviewed the management of Covid-19 in the districts.

Eatala asked Collectors to seek suggestions and advice of district ministers with regard to handling the Coronavirus situation. He directed Collectors to regularly monitor patients in home isolation and ensure that they receive proper medical counselling.    

Somesh Kumar underlined the need to test everyone who sought to be tested after being enrolled in the Hitam App. Somesh Kumar asked Collectors to furnish proposals for new testing centres, details of vacancies of medical staff, and proposals of private hospitals seeking permission to operate as designated Covid hospitals.     

He directed Collectors to send proposals for extending oxygen supply to all beds in district and area hospitals as well as those attached to medical colleges in the State. He wanted Collectors to submit all pending bills related to Covid-19 in a prescribed format to the government.  

