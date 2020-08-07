Telangana SC/ST panel member visits Dalit ryot’s house 

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: State SC/ST Commission member Chilakamarri Narasimha visited the house of G Narasimha, a Dalit farmer who was mowed down by a lorry after he tried to resist illegal sand lifting at Thirumalapur in Rajpur mandal in the district on July 29, on Thursday.

Chilakamarri Narasimha also visited the accident spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha said that he asked the police officials to file cases against the accused persons under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He also made it clear that the Commission would not tolerate any kind of injustice against people belonging to backward communities in the state.

The Commission has also decided to give some money as compensation to the family members of the victim on behalf of the State government, he added.