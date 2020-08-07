STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study

Study predicts that active cases will be between 76,000 to 2.62 lakh, and those needing hospitalisation is likely to go beyond the present number of beds.

Published: 07th August 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad

Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A shortfall of beds (both oxygen and ICU) for Covid patients is likely in Telangana by September-end as compared to the existing vacant capacities.

This was revealed in a report prepared by FICCI and the Administrative Staff College of India to recommend to the government on how to scale up its Covid-19 infrastructure.

This is based on projections of a FICCI-ASCI study that by September 30, there will be a three-10 fold increase in cases.

The report has found that the active cases of Covid-19 will be between 76,000 to 2.62 lakh and those needing hospitalisation, which is about 20 per cent of the affected will go beyond the present number of beds.

ALSO READ | Three-fold rise in COVID cases likely in Telangana by September 30: ASCI-FICCI study

The detailed projections and report released on Thursday that there will be a 50 per cent shortfall in ICU, oxygen-connected and normal beds.

“We have used mathematical projections to estimate that by September 30, the active cases will be between 76,828 and 2,62,467. While the former figure is based on conservative scenario approach where testing will increase in a linear fashion and per day tests will be 30,611, the latter figure is based on an “alternate scenario” wherein cases will increase exponentially giving a worst-case scenario,” explained Dr Saswat Mishra, Assistant Professor, Centre for Health Management, ASCI.

“About 10 per cent would require normal Covid beds and that would be falling short. In terms of oxygen beds, 16.15 per cent require the same which would be between 12,000 to 42,000 patients, but the present bed availability is just 6,900,” said T Muralidharan of TMI group.

For resolving the said situation, the researchers recommend that one of the options could be a takeover of 50 per cent beds in private hospitals which would be managed through a centralised admission system.

56-year-old SI dies of Covid

HYDERABAD: A 56-year-old Sub-Inspector working with Bachupally police station died of Covid-19 on Thursday. He had tested positive on July 21 and was undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital.

Later, he was shifted to another private hospital, where he was put on life support. He died on Thursday.  So far, around 15 police personnel have died due to the virus in Telangana

220 cops resume duties Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday said 220 police officers, who have recovered from Covid-19, resumed their duties.

He appreciated them for following standard operating procedures (SOPs) for a speed recovery. Stating that no cure is available for Covid-19, He asked them to follow a nutritious diet

