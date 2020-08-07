STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS-bPASS to facilitate clearances in 21 days

If the building permission application is not cleared within 21 days, the official concerned shall be liable for disciplinary action. Penalty shall be levied wherever it is applicable.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS), conceived on the lines of TS-iPASS — the single window clearance facility for industrial permits in the state — too has a penalty clause.

As part of the TS-bPASS, which was approved by the State Cabinet on Wednesday night, a State-level chasing cell will be established to ensure that all the proposals under the single window system are disposed of within the time frame of 21 days, and will also co-ordinate with the line departments for adherence of timelines. It is applicable to all urban local bodies in the State, including the GHMC.

FEATURES

For plot area up to 75 sq yards, no building permission is required for the construction of an individual residential building.

But, the applicant shall register online to construct the building and pay Rs 1 as token fee (with an option to pay along with the first property tax of Rs 100).

For plot area up to 75 sq yards - 500 sq mtrs (600 sq yards), there will be instant online building approval based on the self-certification for all individual residential buildings.

For plot area above 500 sq mtrs and building above 10 metres height, the applicant can file a common application and need not approach other line departments for obtaining necessary clearances. Building permissions shall be issued within 21 days.

The TS-bPASS committees will be headed by the District Collectors (headed by the Commissioner in case of GHMC).

