STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Will shortly decide on schools holding online classes, Telangana government informs High Court

It also expressed anguish over the functioning of some private schools which are holding online classes for four-five hours with a 20-minute break.

Published: 07th August 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Online Vehicle Registration across Kerala

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday informed the Telangana High Court that it would shortly announce its decision on schools holding online and distance education classes for students.

After hearing the government’s submissions, the court questioned the government as to how private schools are conducting online classes for students since the last few months even when the State is yet to make a decision.

It also expressed anguish over the functioning of some private schools which are holding online classes for four-five hours with a 20-minute break.

“You cannot have a child studying from Classes I to V sit in front of a screen for four hours continuously,  because their attention span is not more than 10 minutes. If one still forces a child to sit in front of a screen for four hours, it will adversely affect them mentally and physically. Perhaps, we are asking the child to be more disciplined than what his/her age permits,” a bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, said.

It directed the government and the CBSE to file a counter affidavit on the issue.  The bench passed this order over video-conference in a PIL filed by the Hyderabad School Parents’ Association (HSPA). Represented by its joint secretary, K Venkat Sainath, HSPA sought direction to the authorities to take action against the managements of private schools for conducting online classes and collecting fee in violation of GO 46 issued on April 21.

Special Counsel of Telangana, A Sanjeev Kumar, informed the court that the Cabinet had taken a decision on Wednesday and an official announcement would be made shortly. The Centre had issued a circular directing all States and UTs to formulate their own guidelines on the  issue, he said.

The bench said that on one hand, the State is yet to make an official announcement on the issue, but private schools are conducting online classes and insisting that the parents pay the fees.

“Why can’t the State government come up with a clear cut decision on the issue?” it asked the government’s counsel.
It asked the counsel representing private schools holding online classes, to inform whether the students are being subjected to physical activities like drill classes since such subject would not be available in online classes. When the standing counsel for CBSE sought some time for filing the counter affidavit, the bench posted the matter to August 27.

Colleges warned against going ahead with admissions

After receiving several complaints from private degree colleges regarding admissions, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said the universities have not yet issued any notices for admissions.

Therefore, admissions conducted either by Degree Online Services Telangana(DOST) and non-DOST private degree colleges are unauthorised and shall be stopped immediately.

In a circular, TSCHE said if the colleges continue to go ahead with admissions it would be viewed seriously and may lead to cancellation of the affiliation

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana schools online classes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp