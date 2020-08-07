Woman techie from Telangana's Kamareddy found dead in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Sharanya (25), a software engineer from Kamareddy district, was found dead in her house in Bengaluru.

Sharanya's parents, who came to know about her death on Friday morning, rushed there. They said they suspect a foul-play as their daughter had recently complained to them that her husband was beating her up frequently under the influence of alcohol.

Sharanya, who married her classmate Rohit, was living with him in Bengaluru. After marriage, he used to come home drunk and quarrel with her frequently. Soon, he began beating her up, her parents alleged.

Unable to bear the harassment, Sharanya went back to her parents' house.

About three months ago, Rohit brought her back to Bengaluru after convincing her parents and the other family elders that he would not hurt her.

Her parents wondered if Rohit had a hand in her death. They suspect he either killed her or abetted her suicide. They demanded a thorough investigation and action against him.