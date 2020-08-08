STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6.5 lakh acres in two Telangana districts start getting water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project

According to the flood forecast, while Narayanpur would receive 8.24 tmcft water, Jurala would receive 6.56 tmcft and Tungabhadra would receive 4.73 tmcft water by Saturday.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Nagarjuna Sagar project. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation officials on Friday released water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to 6.5 lakh acres in Nalgonda and Khammam districts. The water from the reservoir was released as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for cultivation of Vanakalam (Kharif) crops.

The Chief Minister said that it was decided to release water adequately to Nagarjuna Sagar’s ayacut region in Nalgonda and Khammam districts as the availability of water was abundant in the upper Krishna region and as there was a good rain forecast for this monsoon. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked KCR for releasing the water.

Meanwhile, heavy flood is expected to reach Srisailam project in next three to four days, as the inflows into Narayanpur stood at 1.8 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Friday. The outflows from Narayanapur were 1,87,678 cusecs. In the meantime, the outflows and inflows in Almatti were recorded at 1.8 lakh cusecs and 1,41,389 cusecs respectively. As against its FRL of 129.72 tmcft, the current water level in Almatti is 100.13 tmcft.  

