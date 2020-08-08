STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
72 per cent from Telangana faced lockdown anxiety

Through the extended lockdown, 72 per cent of those who reached out for help reported an increase in anxiety, and 62 per cent reported feeling lonely from the State.

Richa Singh, co-founder, and CEO and Puneet Manuja, co-founder and COO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YourDOST, an online counselling and emotional wellness services platform, has witnessed a significant positive impact in 8,000+ young migrant and health workers who have undergone a series of emotional counselling sessions conducted during the lockdown period. Realising the fact that these youngsters require proper guidance or counselling, ‘Generation India’ sought help from YourDOST for free counseling for them.

Richa Singh, co-founder and CEO, Your- DOST, said, “We have provided at least five sessions of 30 minutes for them each.” The online service has been counselling students, working professionals, entrepreneurs and housewives in the age group of 30-35 for the past five years. In the past four months, they saw a 120 per cent increase (double) in people reaching out for help. Puneet Manuja, co-founder and COO, YourDOST said they saw many elderly people also reach out to them on the platform. From Telangana, 55 per cent of those seeking counseling reported being stressed at the beginning of the lockdown.

Through the extended lockdown, 72 per cent of those who reached out for help reported an increase in anxiety, and 62 per cent reported feeling lonely from the State. “It is difficult for anybody to identify the gravity of emotions that will make them depressed and therefore, most people who are under extreme stress do not approach any counselor for appropriate guidance. For migrant workers, reaching out to a psychologist or a psychotherapist has never been an option. That is where we have stepped into action and tried to make them aware of the importance of being fit mentally and emotionally.” YourDOST which was launched in 2015 has 900 experts and wellness coaches who provide counselling in 20 Indian languages.

