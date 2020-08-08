Man blames MGM staff for father’s death, says hospital lacks resources

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A resident of Warangal has alleged that Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in lacks resources for treating Covid-19 patients and also has shortage of ventilators. Harshith Beera tweeted that his father had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to MGM Hospital. He alleged that his father lost his life due to negligence of the health staff.

According to Beera's tweets, on Wednesday, the Covid ward staff informed them that his father needed to be placed on ventilator and they also told him that there was no ventilator available. He was then asked to get an NIV mask from outside. It took Beera 40 minutes to get the mask, and a further 10 minutes for the hospital staff to set it up as they did not know how to operate it. "My father died just after he was put on ventilator. Meanwhile my dad was saying fix the oxygen quickly I am not able to breathe," read Beera's tweet. He has tagged Health Minister Eatala Rajender and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in his tweet.

According to sources, there are 18 machines in the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the hospital. Out of these, 10 are not functioning and beyond repair, and only the remaining eight are functional, which cater to 20-30 critical Covid patients. Around 40 ventilators were donated through the PM Cares Fund and 10 were donated by Indian Medical Association to the MGM Hospital, but the hospital is yet to install them. Speaking to Express, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy admitted that the ventilators donated through PM Cares were not installed as they were yet to find technicians. He said the faulty ventilators have been repaired and were being used.