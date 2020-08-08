STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man blames MGM staff for father’s death, says hospital lacks resources

According to Beera's tweets, on Wednesday, the Covid ward staff informed them that his father needed to be placed on ventilator and they also told him that there was no ventilator available.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

MGM Hospital in Warangal

MGM Hospital in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A resident of Warangal has alleged that Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in lacks resources for treating Covid-19 patients and also has shortage of ventilators. Harshith Beera tweeted that his father had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to MGM Hospital. He alleged that his father lost his life due to negligence of the health staff.

According to Beera's tweets, on Wednesday, the Covid ward staff informed them that his father needed to be placed on ventilator and they also told him that there was no ventilator available. He was then asked to get an NIV mask from outside. It took Beera 40 minutes to get the mask, and a further 10 minutes for the hospital staff to set it up as they did not know how to operate it. "My father died just after he was put on ventilator. Meanwhile my dad was saying fix the oxygen quickly I am not able to breathe," read Beera's tweet. He has tagged Health Minister Eatala Rajender and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in his tweet.

According to sources, there are 18 machines in the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the hospital. Out of these, 10 are not functioning and beyond repair, and only the remaining eight are functional, which cater to 20-30 critical Covid patients. Around 40 ventilators were donated through the PM Cares Fund and 10 were donated by Indian Medical Association to the MGM Hospital, but the hospital is yet to install them. Speaking to Express, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy admitted that the ventilators donated through PM Cares were not installed as they were yet to find technicians. He said the faulty ventilators have been repaired and were being used.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MGM hospital Warangal
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp