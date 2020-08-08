NEP will aid interdisciplinary thinking, says EFLU V-C

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Multidisciplinary education will ensure interdisciplinary thinking with due credits given for all the courses in all undergraduate programmes,” said English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice- Chancellor, E Suresh Kumar while speaking at an online conclave on higher education titled ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy - 2020’ organised online by the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday.

“Dwelling on the integrated approach of multi-disciplinary and holistic education, the country will be able to create resourceful manpower with higher-order thinking capacities, teamwork, communication skills and mastery of curricula across all fields,” Professor Suresh said. He also appreciated the reforms in the NEP-2020 that will usher multi-disciplinary education.