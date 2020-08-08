Political leaders detained for trying to stage protest at Telangana CM’s Camp Office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 60 persons, including political leaders from several parties, were detained by the police after they tried to stage protest, demanding better facilities for Covid-19 patients, at the Chief Minister’s Camp office.

Alleging that the government has failed to control the Covid pandemic, several leaders from Left parties, TDP and others, squatted at the CM camp office. However, the security staff alerted the police, who rushed to the place and detained over 60 persons. They were shifted to Goshamahal stadium. CPI leader Narayana, JAC leader Kodandaram and others were detained.