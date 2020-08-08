Political leaders detained for trying to stage protest at Telangana CM’s Camp Office
Alleging that the government has failed to control the Covid pandemic, several leaders from Left parties, TDP and others, squatted at the CM camp office. However, the security staff alerted the police, who rushed to the place and detained over 60 persons. They were shifted to Goshamahal stadium. CPI leader Narayana, JAC leader Kodandaram and others were detained.