Senior Congress leader and six-time Lok Sabha MP Nandi Ellaiah dies of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former MP Nandi Ellaiah died of COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was admitted to the NIMS on July 29 due to illness and later tested positive for COVID-19. He succumbed to the virus while undergoing medical treatment.

Ellaiah, a veteran Congress leader, was elected to the Lok Sabha six times and to the Rajya Sabha twice. He has also worked as an MLC.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge for Telangana RC Khuntia, Telangana Pradesh Congress committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders have extended condolences to the bereaved family members and remembered the services of Ellaiah to the Congress party.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy have also extended condolences.