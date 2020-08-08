Telangana crosses 75,000-mark with 2,207 new cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana saw another single day spike of 2,207 Covid-19 cases on Friday. This takes the State’s caseload to 75,257. The reported deaths also are on the higher side with 12 new ones taking death toll to 601.

For the day, barring one district, Nirmal, each of the 32 districts in the State had cases in two digits. The bigger districts such as Rangareddy and Sangareddy saw a small drop in cases.

While GHMC had 532 cases, Rangareddy had 196, Warangal Urban had 142, Medchal had 136 and Kamareddy recorded 96 cases. Surprisingly, though the number of cases are almost the same in GHMC limits, the containment zones have fallen from 95 to 81.

At present, the number of active cases in the State are 21,417, of which 14, 837 patients are in home isolation. While 5,947 beds are available in government hospital, 2,728 are available in private.