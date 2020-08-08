Telangana government told to file report on Hanuman temple at Yadadri

By Express News Service

Expressing dissatisfaction with the report filed by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Bhongir in a PIL case, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed the State government to file a full report along with the maps and designs of the proposed six-lane Outer Ring Road around Yadadri Temple, original letter of executive engineer, plans and designs, by next date of hearing.

The bench pulled up the officials for hiding the documents. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by Telangana Vanarasena society, represented by its president N Rami Reddy, seeking directions to the authorities concerned not to demolish/remove the Hanuman temple and a 200-year-old Banyan tree situated in the vicinity of Yadagirigutta.

On an earlier occasion, the bench, in its interim order, directed the RDO-cum-land acquisition officer to ensure that neither the temple nor the Banyan tree was damaged, and issued notice to him and others concerned to file counter affidavit/report on the issue.

Pursuant to earlier directions of the court, the government counsel filed the report submitted by the RDO before the court. The RDO, in the report, stated that Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy vari devalayam would be relocated to a nearby place and a new temple would be constructed by the Roads and Buildings Department. The department’s executive engineer wrote a letter to the Collector to acquire 1,573 square yards, including 215 square yards belonging to Hanuman temple, for formation of six-lane ring road around Yadadri Temple. After perusing the contents of the report, the bench posted the matter to August 27 for hearing.