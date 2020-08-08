STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government told to file report on Hanuman temple at Yadadri

Pursuant to earlier directions of the court, the government counsel filed the report submitted by the RDO before the court.

Published: 08th August 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

Expressing dissatisfaction with the report filed by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Bhongir in a PIL case, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed the State government to file a full report along with the maps and designs of the proposed six-lane Outer Ring Road around Yadadri Temple, original letter of executive engineer, plans and designs, by next date of hearing.

The bench pulled up the officials for hiding the documents. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by Telangana Vanarasena society, represented by its president N Rami Reddy, seeking directions to the authorities concerned not to demolish/remove the Hanuman temple and a 200-year-old Banyan tree situated in the vicinity of Yadagirigutta.

On an earlier occasion, the bench, in its interim order, directed the RDO-cum-land acquisition officer to ensure that neither the temple nor the Banyan tree was damaged, and issued notice to him and others concerned to file counter affidavit/report on the issue.

Pursuant to earlier directions of the court, the government counsel filed the report submitted by the RDO before the court. The RDO, in the report, stated that Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy vari devalayam would be relocated to a nearby place and a new temple would be constructed by the Roads and Buildings Department. The department’s executive engineer wrote a letter to the Collector to acquire 1,573 square yards, including 215 square yards belonging to Hanuman temple, for formation of six-lane ring road around Yadadri Temple. After perusing the contents of the report, the bench posted the matter to August 27 for hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Telangana High Court
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp