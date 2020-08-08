STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana govt is on your side, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tells weavers

Minister says State has released Rs 93 crore under ‘Nethanna Ku Cheyutha’ scheme before 3-year lock-in period.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:08 AM

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao participates in National Handloom Day celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao claimed that no other State has brought in schemes exclusively for the weaver community while pointing out that the government released Rs  93 crore to weavers accrued under ‘Nethanna Ku Cheyutha’ scheme well before the lock-in period of three years.

Rama Rao, who was interacting with weavers on the occasion of National Handloom Day on Friday, said 40,000 families are making a livelihood through this profession. “No other State government in this country has introduced welfare schemes exclusively for the weavers’ community,” he said.

Rama Rao said that the State “provided much-needed relief” to weavers by releasing funds before the lock-in period. Considering the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had sanctioned the amount to the weavers without waiting for three years. He said about 20,554 weavers have been enrolled under the Chenetha Mitra scheme.

A total of Rs  792.89 lakh has been released into the accounts of 30, 984 weavers and ancillary workers. The Minister said about eight block-level clusters were set up at Pochampally, Aleru, Kanukula, Shayampet, Kamalapur, Armoor, Veltur, and Vemulawada with Rs  10.20 lakh. He said the government would soon set up more clusters across the State. He said officials from Odisha had visited Telangana and studied the policies introduced by the State for the weavers, and expressed happiness.

Talking about welfare schemes for weavers, Rama Rao said the government had allocated Rs  15 crore for the revival of Pochampally Handloom Park. He said a foundation stone had been laid for Gadwal Handloom Park and works would begin soon.

When weavers from Narayanpet asked for a servicing centre, the Minister responded positively. He also touched the topic of handloom Monday tradition, and said that public representatives and government officials have been wearing handloom clothes every Monday to increase production for the weavers.

Narayanpet to get handloom centre

Narayanpet: Telangana’s Minister for Handlooms and Textiles KT Rama Rao on Friday said a handloom service centre would be set up in Narayanpet district to develop the handloom sector. He was speaking after presenting the Konda Laxman Bapuji awards to 18 weavers for the year 2020 through an online video call from Hyderabad. He handed over a shawl, a memento, an appreciation certificate and Rs  10,000 to the weavers as part of the award.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary for handlooms and IT department Jayesh Ranjan said they have entered into three important agreements to protect the handloom sector in the state. District Collector D Hari Chandana said of the three weavers nominated for the award from the district, two had won. Winners of the award from the district are K Raghavender and Krishnaiah.

