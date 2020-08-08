STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana petition filed over Krishna water issue in SC is erroneous: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Questioning that Cabinet meeting is important over Apex Council meeting, he said that the Chief Minister was not making efforts to stop the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed the TRS government over the deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the petition filed by the State government in Supreme Court over the Krishna water issues with Andhra Pradesh is erroneous and added that his party will implead in the case.

Alleging a conspiracy over seeking deferment to the Apex Council meeting and mentioning Andhra Pradesh government as third responded in the petition filed in Supreme Court, Uttam rebuked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Questioning that Cabinet meeting is important over Apex Council meeting, he said that the Chief Minister was not making efforts to stop the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and upgradation of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator projects proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Addressing a virtual press conference, along with AICC secretaries Sampath Kumar and Vamshi Chand Reddy and Krishna waters protection committee convenor Ram Mohan Reddy on Friday, he said that his party would fight against the proposed projects in the interest of Telangana people.

“In the petition filed in Supreme Court, there is not even a single point seeking to stop the proposed projects. The petition is only for namesake. The government should clarify on why AP is mentioned as third respondent after Karnataka and Maharastra,” Uttam said.

Stating that South Telangana people would lose their lifeline, Uttam said, “CM has been bragging about Kaleshwaram, for six years now, which can only lift 2 tmc ft water. If these projects by AP become reality, the South Telangana and Hyderabad has to lose an additional 6.3 tmc ft water per day.”

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy
