STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Revenue Department to fight graft with online notices

Even before the new Revenue Act comes into force, several key reforms are being implemented in Telangana in order to reduce corruption and simplify governance.

Published: 08th August 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the new Revenue Act comes into force, several key reforms are being implemented in Telangana in order to reduce corruption and simplify governance. The State government has started implementing an ‘online notice’ system in the Revenue Department, which is expected to root out corruption.

For instance, the practice of issuing physical notices at the time of mutation is being done away with as it breeds corruption. The Revenue staff serve ‘land notices’ to farmers and demand bribe ranging from Rs  20,000 to Rs  1 lakh.

“Once the bribe is paid, the demand notice, which is in a physical format, is torn into pieces. Because of this, people end up paying crores as bribes every year. This is why we have instructed the staff to issue notices through the online mode only, in which case they cannot resort to corruption,” a top official of the Revenue Department told Express.

If the online notice is cancelled, it would be known to the higher officials. “We have also instructed the staff to cite the reasons for the cancellation of the notice,” the official sources said.

“This will help the people to avoid being harassed by the staff, bring transparency into the system and reduce corruption,” the official sources said. Several VROs confirmed that they received specific instructions to issue only online notices.

Income certificates

Another reform made in Telangana is issuing of income certificates online at Mee Seva centres. “It has come to our notice that some officials are demanding Rs  2,000 for issuing income certificate. As it has now been made online, 90 per cent certificates will be given through the online mode.

If the applicant owns a house, four-wheeler and others, the MROs will inspect these and issue income certificates physically. But such cases will be less than 10 per cent,” the sources said, adding that it would save Rs  400 crore to Rs  500 crore of people’s money as corruption would be eliminated.

Likewise, the process of obtaining caste certificates, too, has been simplified. There is no need to take caste certificates frequently now.

“As part of our efforts to simplify governance, we are introducing a single platform for all grievances. Whether the grievance is lodged through WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or any other means, these will be routed through a single platform.

The system will be in place in the next two months and there will be one grievance redressal centre. This will help us to track all grievances. We will also set up a call centre and make calls to the complainants to confirm if their grievance has been resolved or not,” official sources said. The tenders for the system would be finalised shortly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana revenue department
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp