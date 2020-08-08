TPCC plea to visit old Secretariat: Telangana HC refuses urgent hearing

By Express News Service

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday refused to have an urgent hearing in the petition filed by Telangana Congress leaders seeking direction to the State government to permit them to visit the old Secretariat complex.

Who told you about the existence of treasure inside old Secretariat and how will the court have an urgent hearing based on assumptions and without evidence? the bench questioned the petitioners’ counsel, who submitted that there were media reports stating about existence of a valuable treasure beneath some blocks of old Secretariat buildings particularly the ‘G’ block (Saifabad palace) of the demolished structures.

Advocate T Rajinikanth Reddy, appearing for Congress leaders, moved a lunch motion petition before the division bench with a plea to have an urgent hearing of the petition filed seeking permission to visit the demolished old Secretariat complex site. Reacting to the petitioners’ plea, the bench while refusing to have an urgent hearing, asked the counsel what the petitioners would do by visiting the site when the demolition works were already over. The bench said it would hear the matter in normal course. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on August 10.