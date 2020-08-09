2,256 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 77,513 in Telangana, 14 new deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State reported 2,256 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. The overall caseload is 77,513, of which 22,568 are active cases. The reported deaths are 14, taking the State death toll to 615.The Statewide break up of the cases reflect the continuing of the trend wherein GHMC limits have a less share while more cases are being reported from other districts.

As per Saturday’s bulletin, there were merely 464 cases in GHMC. Owing to this, the number of containment zones have also fallen from 81 to 77. All other districts have reported spikes, calling for a complete shift in strategy from urban to rural. For instance, in GHMC’s share in overall caseload is now just 20 per cent while the rest of the State constitutes 80 per cent. This is a dramatic fall considering the fact that GHMC has 1 crore population of the 3.5-crore odd population of Telangana. An analysis of cases in GHMC across last one week shows that just 22 per cent of all cases came from GHMC ie 3,244 of the 14,650 cases Statewide from August 1 to August 8.

Out of the 33 districts, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar have been reporting spikes but as per Saturday’s bulletin, Jogulamba Gadwal, Bhadradri-Kothugudem and Siddipet were among the districts showing sharp rise in cases.