ED seizes Nowhera Sheikh properties in Tolichowki

Multiple cases have been registered by the aggrieved depositors across the country against Heera Group of Companies.

Published: 09th August 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 09:53 AM

Nowhera Shaikh, director of Heera Group

Nowhera Shaikh, director of Heera Group (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate took physical possession of properties related to Nowhera Sheikh, founder of Heera Group of companies, on Saturday. The agency had earlier conducted searches in the city in connection with the case registered against Heera Group of companies and attached properties worth `300 crore, owned by the group.

According to sources, the properties are located in Tolichowki area and other parts of Hyderabad, as well as in the neighbouring States. The Saturday’s operation was carried out with the support of local police teams and revenue officials.

In August 2019, ED issued orders attaching the properties in connection with the frauds pulled off by the ponzi schemes floated by the company. The attached properties including agricultural lands, commercial plots, residential buildings, commercial complexes, and bank balances, were found in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi.The list includes 96 immovable properties based in Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh worth `277.29 crore and movable assets worth `22.69 crore.

Money Laundering

The agency had earlier initiated investigations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a ponzi fraud, based on cases registered by Central Crime Station, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh Police against Nowhera Shaik and her associates.

There have been allegations against them of illegally collecting deposits from lakhs of investors under the guise of high returns. Multiple cases have been registered by the aggrieved depositors across the country against Heera Group of Companies.

