Proactive policies a must to attract firms, says IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday that there was a need to design proactive policies to encourage companies to invest in India.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao delivers the keynote address in the online session of ‘Reinventing Technology in India- Combining the Best of Local and Global Talent, Innovation and Capital’

By Express News Service

He made this statement while addressing the online session of 'Reinventing Technology in India- Combining the Best of Local and Global Talent, Innovation and Capital', held as part of CII IndiaAt75 Summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said: “Bold reforms are what India needs today. We need to design proactive policies to encourage companies invest in India. The Telangana government’s recently-introduced best-in-class Electric Vehicle (EV) policy is a step towards the same.”

Meanwhile, the IT and Industries Minister said that the country needs to do more in the field of innovation and tap into our workforce, which is the youngest in the world.Rama Rao said that India has one of the largest pools of technology workforce across the globe and has gained a significant lead in the industries firm over the last two decades.“The pandemic acts as a perfect platform to strengthen our position in the sector,” he added.

He also touched upon the subject of 5G and said that it would play a very critical role and India is very well capable of developing a cost-effective and swiftly deployable 5G solution.“This is crucial and will go miles in strengthening our position as a ‘technology leader’ in the world,” the IT Minister  added.

