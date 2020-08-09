STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Psychologists help patients stay positive amid coronavirus

According to their observation, immunity in 80 per cent of Covid patients decreases due to psychological turbulence.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:05 AM

A psychological association representative provides online counselling to a Covid patient in Karimangar on Saturday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  To help people heal and recover from COVID-19, medicines are not enough, one also needs to stay positive throughout the recovery process. That is where the Anti-Corona Psychological Task Force of India (ACPTFI) steps in, members of this task force have been helping people affected by Coronavirus to deal with psychological issues since the lockdown in March.

According to their observation, immunity in 80 per cent of COVID patients decreases due to psychological turbulence. The situation is grim not only in Telangana but across the country, the organisers said.
To overcome depression caused due to isolation, ACPTFI has been conducting counselling sessions on ‘Immunity Power - Health Psychology’ over the telephone for COVID patients undergoing home quarantine.

ACPTFI national president MA Kareem told Express that most of the patients during the counselling sessions have expressed worry over constant nightmares and a sense of gloominess.They also face discrimination from neighbours, therefore, COVID patients need to develop a strong mental attitude, he added.

