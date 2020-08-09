STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Srisailam, other projects witness heavy inflows

Narayanpur, Jurala, Tungabhadra and Srisailam projects likely to receive more than 4 tmcft of water by Sunday, predicts CWC

Published: 09th August 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam dam

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Srisailam project started receiving huge inflows on Saturday. While the inflows into Srisailam were recorded at 98,765 cusecs, the project recorded outflows of 38,140 cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday. Meanwhile, the outflows from Almatti dam increased to 2.20 lakh cusecs.  In the meantime, the project’s inflows were recorded at 1,46,111 cusecs.

Thus, the Narayanpur project has started receiving 2.2 lakh cusecs. At the same time, outflows from Narayanpur were recorded at 2,20,620 cusecs. While, Jurala project has started receiving inflows of 2.1 lakh cusecs, its outflows were recorded at 2,22,560 cusecs.On the other hand, Tungabhadra project recorded its inflows and outflows at 1,02,467 cusecs and 9,532 cusecs respectively.

According to Central Water Commission’s (CWC) advisory, while Narayanapur project would receive 9.61 tmcft, Jurala project 9.76 tmcft, Tungabhadra project 4.88 tmcft and Srisailam project would receive 8.39 tmcft by Sunday.

KCR deliberately skipping Krishna Apex meet: Bandi

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has entered into a secret pact with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday lambasted the TRS supremo for deliberately skipping the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) Apex council meeting to resolve water disputes between the two Telugu States. He also alleged that both the CMs have come to an understanding, based on which they are building huge irrigation projects to get bigger commissions

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srisailam project Almatti dam
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp