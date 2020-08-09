Srisailam, other projects witness heavy inflows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Srisailam project started receiving huge inflows on Saturday. While the inflows into Srisailam were recorded at 98,765 cusecs, the project recorded outflows of 38,140 cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday. Meanwhile, the outflows from Almatti dam increased to 2.20 lakh cusecs. In the meantime, the project’s inflows were recorded at 1,46,111 cusecs.

Thus, the Narayanpur project has started receiving 2.2 lakh cusecs. At the same time, outflows from Narayanpur were recorded at 2,20,620 cusecs. While, Jurala project has started receiving inflows of 2.1 lakh cusecs, its outflows were recorded at 2,22,560 cusecs.On the other hand, Tungabhadra project recorded its inflows and outflows at 1,02,467 cusecs and 9,532 cusecs respectively.

According to Central Water Commission’s (CWC) advisory, while Narayanapur project would receive 9.61 tmcft, Jurala project 9.76 tmcft, Tungabhadra project 4.88 tmcft and Srisailam project would receive 8.39 tmcft by Sunday.

KCR deliberately skipping Krishna Apex meet: Bandi

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has entered into a secret pact with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday lambasted the TRS supremo for deliberately skipping the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) Apex council meeting to resolve water disputes between the two Telugu States. He also alleged that both the CMs have come to an understanding, based on which they are building huge irrigation projects to get bigger commissions