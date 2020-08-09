Telangana Congress leader killed by kin over dispute 

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In a shocking incident, an argument between two brothers over property dispute ended in the murder of one of them at Kesamudram village in Mahabubabad district on Saturday. The deceased person has been identified as Y Venkanna Yadav, 45, Congress party Kesamudram mandal president, and was murdered by his younger brother Y Chandraiya Yadav.

According to police, Venkanna and Chandraiya together owned a 10-acre land in the village, of which one acre had submerged in the SRSP few years back. Over the course of time, they divided it among themselves and had been carrying out farming there since then. However, after the State government commenced the land records updation project, Chandraiya came forward alleging that Venkanna misappropriated the land records with the help of his political influence and staked a claim to 36 guntas of his land. Since then, a dispute has been going on between the brothers.

On Saturday, while Venkanna was busy with work in his farmland, Chandraiya reached there with his two sons and started arguing with Venkanna. Meanwhile, the argument escalated quickly and turned into a scuffle during which Chandraiya and his sons attacked Venkanna with iron rods, severely injuring the latter. Meanwhile, a few locals who witnessed the incident informed the police. Though the cops rushed to the spot and immediately shifted Venkanna to MGM Hospital on a 108-ambulance, he died en route.

Speaking to Express, Kesamudram SI B Satish said all three accused persons have been taken into the custody. A case has been registered and the probe is underway, he added. Venkanna’s body was shifted to a local government hospital for postmortem.