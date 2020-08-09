Telangana Jagruthi donates computers to Village Learning Circles
Telangana Jagruthi donated 50 computers TSWREIS to promote continuity in studies, especially in rural and tribal regions of Telangana while schools remain closed during the pandemic
Published: 09th August 2020 08:03 AM | Last Updated: 09th August 2020 08:03 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi, an NGO founded by former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, donated 50 computers and 500 work stations to Village Learning Circles (VLCs) launched by the TSWREIS to promote continuity in studies, especially in rural and tribal regions of Telangana while schools remain closed during the pandemic. Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar appreciated Kavitha’s contribution.
TSWREIS secretary RS Praveen Kumar tweeted: “I profusely thank @TJagruthi for donating 50 computers and 500 work stations to high-performing village learning circles(VLC). Support is pouring in for this silent knowledge revolution during lockdown” (sic).