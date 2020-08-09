Telangana Jagruthi donates computers to Village Learning Circles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi, an NGO founded by former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, donated 50 computers and 500 work stations to Village Learning Circles (VLCs) launched by the TSWREIS to promote continuity in studies, especially in rural and tribal regions of Telangana while schools remain closed during the pandemic. Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar appreciated Kavitha’s contribution.

TSWREIS secretary RS Praveen Kumar tweeted: “I profusely thank @TJagruthi for donating 50 computers and 500 work stations to high-performing village learning circles(VLC). Support is pouring in for this silent knowledge revolution during lockdown” (sic).