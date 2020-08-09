TRS leaders lambast TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Pothireddypadu issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders attacked the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Pothireddypadu issue and advised him to apprise themselves of facts before talking about irrigation projects. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud asked what the Congress-led government was doing when the drawing capacity of Pothireddypadu was increased twice in the past.

He said that the government had filed a case in the SC to stop the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project conceived by the Andhra Pradesh government. He said the State government had not mentioned Karnataka and Maharashtra in its petition. He hoped that the apex court would give some direction before the Apex Council meeting was held.

Former Minister C Laxma Reddy advised Congress leaders to read the contents of the petition filed by the TS government in the Supreme Court. The Congress leaders were confused and misleading the people too. The irrigation projects were getting delayed due to the interference by the Congress party, he alleged.