Bridegroom dies hours before marriage in Telangana's Mahabubabad

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a tragic incident, a bridegroom died under suspicious circumstances hours before his marriage at Ammangal village in Mahabubabad mandal on Saturday night.

The deceased person has been identified as B Naresh, 26, a resident of the same village.

According to sources, Naresh had been complaining to his parents about a recurring chest pain for the past two days.

On Saturday night too, he complained about the same, hearing which his parents advised him to take rest in his bedroom.

As Naresh did not wake up even after a few hours, some of his relatives went inside his room to check on him and wake him up for the wedding procession.

It was at that time they found Naresh lying unconscious. Though he was immediately taken to a government hospital, the doctors there informed them that he had died.

Speaking to Express, Mahabubabad rural sub-inspector Ch Ramesh Babu said that the bridegroom died of chest pain.

He also said that they have not received any formal complaint from Naresh’s family members, Babu added.