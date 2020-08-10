Coronavirus-infected doctors in Telangana may miss out on NEET-SS this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent notification by the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the NEET-SS (super speciality) exam for 2020 on September 15 has thrown the careers of many aspiring students from Telangana into jeopardy.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many on-duty resident doctors contracted the disease and were unable to write their final MD-MS examination, which is mandatory for taking the NEET-SS.

"Many students from various government hospitals, who were on duty, contracted Covid-19 and could not take their final-year MD-MS exams. Even though an extra examination was conducted by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), many could not get the opportunity to write it.

"If another examination is not conducted and results are not released before September 15, these students will not be able to take the exam for 2020. This will also affect the availability of super-speciality doctors in government hospitals across the State for 2020," Dr Gundagani Srinivas, a resident doctor at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), said.

Dr D Praveen Kumar, the registrar of KNRUHS, told Express: "The decision to hold another examination is pending and we are contemplating how to proceed".

The NBE has already released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into the Super Specialty course on its official website.

As per the schedule, the NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination will be held on September 15 at various centres across the country.

The online application process for the entrance examination, which began on August 3 this year, will conclude on August 23 at 11:55 pm.

Once the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at natboard.edu.in.

Jam-packed schedule

NEET-SS 2020 computer-based exam will be held on Sept 15. The online application process for the entrance exam, which began on August 3, will conclude on August 23 at 11:55 pm.