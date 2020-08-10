STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus-infected doctors in Telangana may miss out on NEET-SS this year

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many on-duty resident doctors contracted the disease and were unable to write their final MD-MS examination, which is mandatory for taking the NEET-SS.

Published: 10th August 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent notification by the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct the NEET-SS (super speciality) exam for 2020 on September 15 has thrown the careers of many aspiring students from Telangana into jeopardy.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many on-duty resident doctors contracted the disease and were unable to write their final MD-MS examination, which is mandatory for taking the NEET-SS.

"Many students from various government hospitals, who were on duty, contracted Covid-19 and could not take their final-year MD-MS exams. Even though an extra examination was conducted by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), many could not get the opportunity to write it.

"If another examination is not conducted and results are not released before September 15, these students will not be able to take the exam for 2020. This will also affect the availability of super-speciality doctors in government hospitals across the State for 2020," Dr Gundagani Srinivas, a resident doctor at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), said.

Dr D Praveen Kumar, the registrar of KNRUHS, told Express: "The decision to hold another examination is pending and we are contemplating how to proceed".

The NBE has already released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into the Super Specialty course on its official website.

As per the schedule, the NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination will be held on September 15 at various centres across the country.

The online application process for the entrance examination, which began on August 3 this year, will conclude on August 23 at 11:55 pm.

Once the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at natboard.edu.in.

Jam-packed schedule

NEET-SS 2020 computer-based exam will be held on Sept 15. The online application process for the entrance exam, which began on August 3, will conclude on August 23 at 11:55 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Telangana doctors NEET NEET SS
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp