COVID-19 fear drives man to end his life in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fear of having contracted coronavirus made a man end his life in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. He was found hanging from a tree near Dandumailaram village.

According to the police, Sai, from Pochampally village, worked in real estate. For the past few years, he was suffering from prolonged illnesses and for the past few days, he was suffering from cold and cough.

This made him think that he had contracted Covid-19. On Saturday morning, he left home in his car, and later in the evening, he was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of a neighbouring village.

He was identified based on the registration details of his vehicle. Choutuppal police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)